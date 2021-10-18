Library Presents Creative Writing Workshop for Teens Led by Award-winning Author Ron Koertge

On October 20, 2021 from 4:30-6:00 p.m., teens in grades 9-12 are invited to participate in a creative writing prose workshop with South Pasadena’s Poet Laureate, Ron Koertge. The program is being presented by South Pasadena Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board (TAB) and is sponsored by the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library. The workshop will be held in the Library Community Room at 1115 El Centro Street, South Pasadena, 91030. Pre-registration for the program is required. Click here to register. For questions or more information about the workshop, please contact TAB Librarian, Anne Armacost, at aarmacost@southpasadenaca.gov or at (626) 403-7358.

