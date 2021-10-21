Halloween Safety

When planning your Halloween activities, think about your and your family’s level of risk and remember where COVID-19 spreads more easily:

• Closed spaces with poor air flow

• Crowded places with many people nearby

• Close contact settings especially where people are talking, laughing, screaming, or breathing heavily close together.

If there are unvaccinated persons in your household, choose the safer Halloween options. This is especially important for unvaccinated older adults or people with certain medical conditions, or vaccinated persons with weakened immune systems. Visit theReducing Risk website to learn more about staying safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

SAFER HALLOWEEN OPTIONS

Safer Halloween options are situations where it is easier to keep a distance from others, wear a face mask correctly, and avoid mixing with a lot of different people, especially if you don’t know their vaccination status and recent risks. Ideas for Safer Activities Include:

• A scavenger hunt – give your kids a list of Halloween-themed things to look for outdoors, like different types of decorations. Keep a distance from people outside your household.

• Hold a virtual costume party online.

• Exchange candy with families you know. Drop off a Halloween treat at the doorstep to surprise the kids.

• Trick-or-treat inside your home with your family by hiding candy for your kids to find. For a fun surprise, hide yourself, too!

• Have a spooky movie night or a Halloween craft or pumpkin carving party with the family.

• Organize a neighborhood costume parade outdoors. Don’t forget to physically distance. Bring and wear a face mask in case it gets crowded.

Trick-Or-Treaters

• Keep your group small. Limit your group to your immediate household or to a small group that you know well. Avoid mixing with many different families. Don’t be afraid to ask about people’s vaccination status and recent risks before deciding who is safe to trick-or-treat with.

• Wear a face mask. Be creative and make your face mask part of your costume. A costume mask is NOT a substitute for a face mask that protects against COVID-19. Do not wear a costume mask over a face mask. It can make breathing more difficult. Wear a face mask if you are in a crowded outdoor place and if you must be indoors with others. Make sure that everyone in your group wears a face mask consistently and correctly if your group includes different households, especially if there are people who are not fully vaccinated.

• Keep your distance from other groups of trick-or-treaters. Wait on the sidewalk at least 6 feet from other groups. Don’t gather with other groups on porches and at front doors.

• Keep hands clean. Carry hand sanitizer so that kids can clean their hands while trick-or-treating. Remind kids to not eat or touch their face with unclean hands. • Be flexible. If a house or street is crowded, come back later or go to another less crowded street.

• Avoid indoor spaces. Wear masks at all times when you are indoors with people from other households.

HALLOWEEN TIPS FOR ALL AGES

Halloween is not just a holiday for kids, so here are some tips for teen werewolves and adult ghosts and ghouls:

• Keep gatherings small and outdoors. If it must be indoors, improve the air flow by opening windows and doors if it is safe to do so.

• Avoid indoor haunted houses where people may crowd together and scream. People spray tiny droplets when they yell or scream. The droplets can build up indoors, increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19 if someone is infected.

• Avoid crowded places. Being in crowds, especially indoors, puts you at a higher risk.

• Wear a face mask. Incorporate a face mask that covers your nose and mouth snugly into your costume. A costume mask is NOT a substitute for a face mask that protects against COVID-19. Wear the mask whenever you are inside with other people or in crowded outdoor spaces.

• Be flexible. Be willing to change your plans or leave if you feel uncomfortable or find yourself in a place where COVID-19 can spread more easily. For example, indoors in a loud crowded bar or restaurant with a lot of people who are not wearing face masks. Thank you for helping to reduce the risk of COVID-19 for neighbors, children, and everyone in the community.

Have a happy and safe Halloween!