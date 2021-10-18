South Pasadena 2021-2029 General Plan Housing Element Public Review Draft Released

The City of South Pasadena Community Development Department has released the Public Review Draft of the 2021-2029 General Plan Housing Element. The housing element is an eight-year plan that will serve as the City’s roadmap to provide its fair share of housing for the community, as required in the City’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA).

Planning for housing is a matter of great importance in South Pasadena and a major topic statewide. Over the past year, the City Council has taken definitive steps towards encouraging affordable housing and streamlining processes by adopting two significant ordinances – an update to the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Ordinance and the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance. The City launched a Virtual Planning Desk last summer to improve customer service, allowing applicants to access information about housing and improved application forms to expedite the approval process. The Draft Housing Element builds on these efforts and incorporates new State pro-housing laws, including SB9 and SB10. The proposed policies and programs collectively aim to conserve existing housing, boost the housing supply and support lower-income households to stay in their homes or find affordable housing in the City.

The Housing Element has five goals, supported by 38 programs. On an annual basis, staff will evaluate and report on the City’s progress in implementing these programs and issuing building permits to monitor RHNA compliance.

Public Comment

Public opportunities to provide comments will include the November 9, 2021 Planning Commission meeting in person, by Zoom, or to send written comments or questions to staff at: housingelement@southpasadenaca.gov.

All public comments will be received until December 6, 2021.

General Plan Update and Downtown Specific Plan and Program Environmental Impact Report

The City will also be releasing a revised draft of the General Plan Update and Draft Downtown Specific Plan with land use policies consistent with the housing element shortly. The Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) for the planning documents will be released at the same time. A 45-day comment period will commence from its date of release.

The Public Review Draft Housing Element is posted on the Housing Element web page:

(https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/planning-and-building/housing-element-update-2021-2029)

Copies are available for viewing at the South Pasadena Public Library, 1100 Oxley Street, and at the Community Development Counter, 1414 Mission Street.

On October 14, 2021, Southern California Edison (SCE) will perform nighttime construction work to replace a transmission pole at Grevelia Street and Stratford Avenue. The work will require a full street closure of Grevelia Street and Clark Place from Park Avenue to Garfield Avenue and will be performed from 9pm to 5am

