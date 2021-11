Kick off the holidays by attending a Festive Holiday Celebration on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021. There will be the lighting of the Menorah and the Holiday tree during the South Pasadena Farmers’ Market. This event is free, family-friendly, and will feature local students and businesses in addition to other fun surprises. The tree and Menorah lighting will take place at 5:30 pm, and there will be entertainment both before and after!

