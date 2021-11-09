City Hall Scoop

Get Involved: Commissioners Needed!

November 9, 2021

The City is seeking qualified, diverse candidates to serve on City Commissions ranging from animal welfare to public safety. Commissions serve as advisory bodies to review City policy issues and provide policy recommendations to the City Council.

All South Pasadena residents who are registered to vote are eligible to serve on a commission.  

Applications are available online (click here) Feel free to also email applications to cityclerk@southpasadenaca.gov or stop by at the City Clerk’s Office located at 1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030 to pick up and/or drop off an application.

