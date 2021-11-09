City Hall Scoop

COVID-19 Vaccine Updates: What Parents Need to Know

November 9, 2021

Since November 3rd, COVID-19 vaccines are available for school-aged children ages 5 and up.  Please see the Updates for Parents and Guardians of School-Aged Children.  This document reviews current policies and important action steps to keep children safe in Los Angeles County’s 3,040 TK-12th grade schools and contains resources for further information. This document and other information can be found on the COVID-19 Resources for Parents & Guardians webpage.

Please see LA County’s COVID-19 Vaccines: What Parents Need to Know (updated 11/8/21) for information on:

  • Can my child get a COVID vaccine?
  • Should I get my child vaccinated for COVID-19?
  • Where can I get my child vaccinated? Visit VaccinateLACounty.com to find a site near you.
  • What are the vaccine side effects?
  • Are COVID vaccines safe for children?

See our COVID-19 Vaccines for Youth: Frequently Asked Questions for Parents & Guardians (updated 11/8/21) for more information.

11/09/21

