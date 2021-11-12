City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

COVID-19 Prevention in Public Settings

maryjerejian1998

no comments

November 12, 2021

Because of the continuing spread of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, there are rules that must be followed in public settings to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Please see the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Prevention in Public Settings document for the most up-to-date information. This document and other pertinent information can be found on the COVID-19 Prevention webpage

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of those around you!

11/12/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: