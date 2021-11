Join us tomorrow, November 17th, at 7:30 pm in person or via Zoom for the City of South Pasadena’s First Redistricting Public Hearing. Community members are invited to share their input on how voting district boundaries should be redrawn. The meeting will be held in person at the South Pasadena Council Chambers. You could also access the meeting live online at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82599992830.

11/16/21