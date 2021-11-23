City Hall Scoop

Holiday Travel Guidance

November 23, 2021

Travel is likely to increase during the holiday break. The best protection is to be fully vaccinated before traveling. Encourage staff and families to stay local until everyone in their household is fully vaccinated. If they do choose to travel with unvaccinated family members, they should follow the LACDPH Travel Advisory and Guidance. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated who choose to travel must get tested and complete quarantine before joining any holiday gatherings or celebrations and before returning to work or school.

Travel information and resources:

