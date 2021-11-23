City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

South Pasadena Police Department Conducting DUI Patrols

maryjerejian1998

1 comment

November 23, 2021

Additional officers from the South Pasadena Police Department will be out on patrol November 26, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The South Pasadena Police Department remains committed to keeping the public safe when they are traveling.

The South Pasadena Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

11/23/21

One thought on “South Pasadena Police Department Conducting DUI Patrols

  1. Michael D. Toman says:
    November 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM

    Hope that Everyone Stays Safe and Well for the Holiday Weekend.

    And Beyond!

