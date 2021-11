Don’t forget to attend a Festive Holiday Celebration on Thursday, December 2nd at 5:30pm during the South Pasadena Farmers’ Market located at 920 Meridian Ave, South Pasadena, 91030. The celebration will include the lighting of the Holiday Tree and Menorah. This event is free, family-friendly, and will have entertainment. We look forward to seeing you there as we kick off the holiday season!

11/29/21