The South Pasadena Water Division is responding to a water main break at the corner of Santa Teresa and Camino Del Cielo. This is the 6-inch Water Main Break located at 1433 Santa Teresa that occurred last night. Staff is currently working to expose and repair the break as quickly as possible. Water interruption for the repair will impact residents on Santa Teresa, Los Laurelles, and Camino Del Cielo. Barring any unforeseen issues, staff anticipates the repair to be completed today.

11/29