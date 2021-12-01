City Hall Scoop

Guidance for a Safe Holiday Season

December 1, 2021

Safe and fun ways to celebrate this holiday season

The winter holidays are a time for joyous celebrations, family get-togethers, and beloved seasonal traditions. It is important to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 while hosting winter holiday events. COVID-19 continues to circulate in LA County due to the highly infectious Delta variant, and everyone must take steps to reduce risk, especially during the
winter season. Click here to find a guide that will help you ensure this is a safe yet wonderful holiday season!

12/1/21

One thought on “Guidance for a Safe Holiday Season

  1. Michael Toman says:
    December 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM

    Dear Mary J. Erejian,

    Will the Fire Department be conducting another “Spark of Love Toy Donation Program” this year?

    Thanks!

    Stay Safe and Well as it’s beginning to look a lot like Yet Another COVID Christmas, only this time with vaccines!

    Always Best Wishes,

    Michael D. Toman Retired Reference Librarian ________________________________

