Guidance for a Safe Holiday Season

The winter holidays are a time for joyous celebrations, family get-togethers, and beloved seasonal traditions. It is important to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 while hosting winter holiday events. COVID-19 continues to circulate in LA County due to the highly infectious Delta variant, and everyone must take steps to reduce risk, especially during the

winter season. Click here to find a guide that will help you ensure this is a safe yet wonderful holiday season!

12/1/21