The winter holidays are a time for joyous celebrations, family get-togethers, and beloved seasonal traditions. It is important to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 while hosting winter holiday events. COVID-19 continues to circulate in LA County due to the highly infectious Delta variant, and everyone must take steps to reduce risk, especially during the
winter season. Click here to find a guide that will help you ensure this is a safe yet wonderful holiday season!
12/1/21
One thought on “Guidance for a Safe Holiday Season”
Dear Mary J. Erejian,
Will the Fire Department be conducting another “Spark of Love Toy Donation Program” this year?
Thanks!
Stay Safe and Well as it’s beginning to look a lot like Yet Another COVID Christmas, only this time with vaccines!
Always Best Wishes,
Michael D. Toman Retired Reference Librarian ________________________________
LikeLike