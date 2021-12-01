Earthquake Brace+Bolt Program

Registration for the 2021 Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) program has been extended. Homeowners in EBB ZIP Codes can register now through Thursday, December 9, 2021. EBB helps homeowners lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake by offering $3,000 toward a seismic retrofit for houses that qualify. This year, EBB is also offering an additional Supplemental Grant (SG) to income-eligible homeowners. If your household annual income is $72,080 or less, you may qualify for a SG that could pay for up to 100 percent of your seismic retrofit. SG funds are limited.

If your house has not previously received a qualifying retrofit and meets, EBB Program requirements, register now before it’s too late. For more information about the EBB program and to register go to EarthquakeBraceBolt.com.

If you have questions or need assistance at anytime in the process, call 877-232-4300 or email info@EarthquakeBraceBolt.com.

12/1/21