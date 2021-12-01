City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Earthquake Brace+Bolt Program

maryjerejian1998

no comments

December 1, 2021

Registration for the 2021 Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) program has been extended. Homeowners in EBB ZIP Codes can register now through Thursday, December 9, 2021. EBB helps homeowners lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake by offering $3,000 toward a seismic retrofit for houses that qualify. This year, EBB is also offering an additional Supplemental Grant (SG) to income-eligible homeowners. If your household annual income is $72,080 or less, you may qualify for a SG that could pay for up to 100 percent of your seismic retrofit. SG funds are limited.

If your house has not previously received a qualifying retrofit and meets, EBB Program requirements, register now before it’s too late.  For more information about the EBB program and to register go to EarthquakeBraceBolt.com.

If you have questions or need assistance at anytime in the process, call 877-232-4300 or email info@EarthquakeBraceBolt.com.

12/1/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: