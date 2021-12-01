Holiday Trash Pickup Schedule & Recycling Trees!

There will be no delays in trash services this Holiday season!

No delays in trash service this Christmas and New Year’s. Athens Services has decided to move forward with regular collection service Monday-Friday. Customers should expect no change and no delay in their trash service.

Holiday trees are 100% recyclable!

Athens Services collects holiday trees each year, from the day after Christmas through the second week of January, on your normal pickup day. Trees are delivered to various landfills to be used as mulch or cover material, or to Athens’ American Organics compost facility.

Tips to ensure your tree is properly collected:

Remove stands, ornaments, lights and tinsel.

Place holiday trees next to your regular trash containers.

Trees over 6 feet in length must be cut in half.

Trees with flocking or fire retardants ARE NOT acceptable.

acceptable. If you miss the date for recycling, please cut up your tree and place it in your yard waste container(s).

Please help keep our parks clean and safe during the holidays. If you see anyone illegally dumping holiday trees, please call the South Pasadena Police Department at 626-403-7297.

12/1/21