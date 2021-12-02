City Hall Scoop

Career Pathways Program at South Pasadena Library

December 2, 2021

Funding from the California State Library through the American Rescue Plan Act has provided libraries across the state with the resources needed to provide online job training, skill building, academic and vocational exam prep, and professional development. CAreer Pathways will be available at our very own South Pasadena Library to provide residents with free access to various applications regarding job training and professional development. See the attached press release for more information!

2021-11-30_press-release_career-pathways_south-pasadena-public-libraryDownload

12/2/21

