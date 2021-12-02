Southern California Edison Night Time Construction Work

On December 9th and 16th, 2021, Southern California Edison (SCE) will perform nighttime construction work to replace a transmission pole at Grevelia Street and Stratford Avenue. The work will require a full street closure of Grevelia Street and Clark Place from Park Avenue to Garfield Avenue and will be performed from 9pm to 6am.

On August 18, 2021, the City Council authorized SCE to perform nighttime construction work to replace the following four (4) transmission poles.

Pole 28699E – construction completed

Pole 28700E – work scheduled for 12/9/21

Pole 1963577 and 4494469E – work scheduled for 12/16/21

SCE will distribute the flyers to the residents notifying them of the construction activity and will post signs and message boards within the vicinity of the work for additional noticing. SCE does not anticipate any power outages as a result of the work. This maintenance work is to ensure the continuity of a safe, reliable electrical system which serves the City of South Pasadena. Upon the completion of the project, the overall reliability of the SCE grid system will improve, which will minimize future power outages.

