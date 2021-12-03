City Hall Scoop

Library’s New Book Club Kits Program

December 3, 2021

The South Pasadena Public Library is now offering Book Club Kits for checkout. These handy sets provide all the resources necessary to hold your own successful book club meeting. Included in each kit are: eight copies of a book title; an informational card containing an author biography, plot summary, and discussion questions; a librarian-curated list of additional resources related to the themes and topics of each book title; and a convenient carrying bag. Book Club Kits are available for checkout with a valid Library card for a period of six weeks. Stop by the Library or visit http://www.southpasadenaca.gov/libraryabridged to learn more.

