Update on the Omicron Variant

As of today, Omicron is now present in 35 countries, with three cases detected in the United States, one in San Francisco County, one in Minnesota and another in Colorado. There are no cases in Los Angeles County as of now.

While we are still learning about transmissibility, the severity of cases, risk of infection, and vaccine effectiveness, it is still important to follow recommended safety measures and protect those around us by continuing to wear face masks and getting vaccinated.

As we head into the winter holidays, we know it makes sense for us to be more cautious and given the emergence of a new variant concern, taking sensible steps to limit our risk of being exposed or transmitting is prudent. The City will continue to keep our community updated on this new variant and encourage everyone to follow recommended safety measures.

12/3/21