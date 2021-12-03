City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Update on the Omicron Variant

maryjerejian1998

no comments

December 3, 2021

As of today, Omicron is now present in 35 countries, with three cases detected in the United States, one in San Francisco County, one in Minnesota and another in Colorado. There are no cases in Los Angeles County as of now.

While we are still learning about transmissibility, the severity of cases, risk of infection, and vaccine effectiveness, it is still important to follow recommended safety measures and protect those around us by continuing to wear face masks and getting vaccinated.

As we head into the winter holidays, we know it makes sense for us to be more cautious and given the emergence of a new variant concern, taking sensible steps to limit our risk of being exposed or transmitting is prudent. The City will continue to keep our community updated on this new variant and encourage everyone to follow recommended safety measures.

12/3/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: