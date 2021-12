Are finals stressing you out? Come by the South Pasadena Public Library starting Wednesday, December 15 to pick up a wellness kit to help you unwind!

Each wellness kit includes:

Supplies and instructions for a DIY rice and balloon stress ball

A bookmark to color when you need a break

A handwritten motivational quote from a TAB member.

Come by the Adult Reference Desk while supplies last, and Good Luck on finals!

12/6/21