Holiday Travel Guidance

Travel is likely to increase during the holiday break. The best protection is to be fully vaccinated before traveling. Encourage staff and families to stay local until everyone in their household is fully vaccinated. If they do choose to travel with unvaccinated family members, they should follow the LACDPH Travel Advisory and Guidance.
Travel information and resources:
- LACDPH Travel Advisory and Guidance
- CDC Guidance for Domestic Travel During COVID-19
- CDC Guidance for International Travel
12/8/21