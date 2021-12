The winter holidays are a time for joyous celebrations with family and friends, festive community events, and beloved traditions. Although many holiday activities can be held outside, there are still risks because of the level of COVID-19 spread in LA County. Please see the HAVING A COVID-SAFE WINTER HOLIDAY SEASON & HAPPY NEW YEAR guide for families and individuals to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 while celebrating the winter holidays.

12/8/21