COVID-19 Update

December 15, 2021

As of yesterday, the LA County Department of Public Health is confirming 8 additional cases of the Omicron variant. Preliminary data indicates that this new variant is highly infectious and that being fully vaccinated might not provide adequate protection against infection. For this reason, Public Health encourages those who are eligible to receive the booster vaccine as soon as possible and to continue wearing a mask.

Date Updates as of 12/14:

  • 1,138 new COVID-19 cases (1,549,296 cases to date)
  • 15 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,352 deaths to date)
  • 718 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 9,615,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive

