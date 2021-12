The tree that went down on Columbia Avenue has been cleared by West Coast Arborist (WCA) There are no reports of damage to private property at this time. While on-site, the property owner in the area complimented the quick response from the City and WCA. In addition, a service request has been created for sidewalk repairs and a tree replacement will be scheduled for planting. Thank you to our Public Works team for their quick response.

12/15/21