The South Pasadena Senior Center is accepting donations of new blankets as well as notes or letters to be distributed to senior residents. Blankets will be distributed the week of January 24, 2022.

Blankets can be dropped off starting December 20, 2021 through January 21, 2022 at the South Pasadena Senior Center, located at 1102 Oxley St., between 8am and 5pm. If you know a senior in need, please contact the Senior Center.

Call (626) 403-7360 for more information!

12/20/21