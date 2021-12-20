Please review the Updated LA County Health Officer Order (Issued December 16, 2021. Effective as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021).

Updated to align with the State Public Health Officer’s requirement that beginning December 15, 2021, all persons attending an Indoor or Outdoor Mega Event, who cannot provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, must present proof of a pre-entry negative COVID-19 test result from either an antigen test within one day or a PCR test conducted two days prior to entry. For Indoor Mega Events children under 2 years of age are exempt from the pre-entry testing requirement for entry. For Outdoor Mega Events children under 5 years of age are exempt from the pre-entry testing requirement for entry.

Continues to require that masks be worn in all public indoor settings, irrespective of vaccination status.

Encourages everyone ages 16 and older to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination dose as soon as they are eligible.

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

