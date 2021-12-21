Changes in City Hall

In order to provide the best customer service experience for our residents, a few changes have been made in City Hall in regards to departments moving to different parts of the building. Our Management Services Division and City Clerk’s Office has moved downstairs so that the public is able to easily access the team. In addition, our Public Works Department has moved to the Garfield Water Facilities in order for all Public Works staff to be under one roof. The Human Resources Divisions, Finance Department, and City Manager’s Office will remain on the 2nd floor of City Hall.

We have posted a tour on our Instagram and Facebook page for our residents to see the changes first hand!

