Children ages 5 and older can now get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The best way to protect children against COVID-19 is getting vaccinated. Children ages 5-11 get a pediatric version that is a smaller dose that is given with a smaller needle. Adolescents 12 and older get the same vaccine as adults. Vaccinating children can also help to protect their family and friends from COVID-19. The vaccine is free and offered at many locations near you.

Vaccine information and resources:

12/23/21