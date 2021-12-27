Live Crunch Time Party Postponed

In an abundance of caution, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee (SPTOR) has postponed its live Crunch Time Party until February or March 2022.

“While we know this may be disappointing, as it was for us, we encourage you to support us by registering and participating in our 4-day online auction,” wrote SPTOR President Brant Dunlap in a letter to those who had purchased tickets to the live event scheduled for December 29 at the War Memorial Building in the city.

The online auction, featuring a wide assortment of items, starts Monday, December 27 at midnight, and ends at 8 p.m. on Thursday December 30. The auction site can be found at: www.auctria.com/auction/sptorcrunchtime

The Crunch Time Party is a major fundraiser for the SPTOR, designed to raise funds to help pay for steel, flowers and other materials aboard the city’s float in the annual Rose Parade.

12/27/21