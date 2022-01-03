City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Reminder: Holiday Tree Recycling

maryjerejian1998

no comments

January 3, 2022

Reminder that Athens will continue to be collecting holiday trees for recycling until January 14, 2022.

Trees are delivered to various landfills to be used as mulch or cover material, or to Athens’ American Organics compost facility.

Tips to ensure your tree is properly collected:

* Remove stands, ornaments, lights and tinsel.

* Place holiday trees next to your regular trash containers.

* Trees over 6 feet in length must be cut in half.* Trees with flocking or fire retardants ARE NOT acceptable.

* If you miss the date for recycling, please cut up your tree and place it in your yard waste container(s).

