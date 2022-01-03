COVID-19 Updates

The updated Los Angeles County Health Officer Order ENCOURAGING COVID-19 VACCINATION AND BOOSTER DOSE COVERAGE WITH SIGNIFICANT RISK REDUCTION MEASURES was issued on Friday, December 31, 2021.

To lessen the severity of the Omicron and Delta variant surge in Los Angeles County and protect against overwhelming the health care delivery system, the following changes are being made to this Order:

Isolation and Quarantine Requirements are revised to mainly align with the State Public Health Officer’s revised Guidance for Local Health Jurisdictions on Isolation and Quarantine of the General Public, released on December 30, 2021. This guidance does NOT apply to healthcare personnel in any setting. See AFL-21-08.6. In the workplace, employers are subject to the Cal/OSHA COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS) or in some workplaces the Cal/OSHA Aerosol Transmissible Diseases (ATD) Standard, and should consult those regulations for additional applicable requirements.

or in some workplaces the Cal/OSHA Aerosol Transmissible Diseases (ATD) Standard, and should consult those regulations for additional applicable requirements. As soon as practicable, employers should provide and require employees to wear a well-fitting medical grade mask, surgical mask or higher-level respirator approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), such as an N95 filtering facepiece respirator, at all times while indoors at the worksite or facility.

The Isolation Order has been revised as of December 31, 2021 and supersedes the December 17, 2021 Public Health Emergency Isolation Order. All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, previous infection or lack of symptoms, who reside in the Los Angeles County Health Jurisdiction who have tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19 are required to isolate themselves and follow all instructions in this Order.

The Quarantine Order has been revised as of December 31, 2021 and supersedes the November 8, 2021 Public Health Emergency Quarantine Order. All individuals who reside in the Los Angeles County Health Jurisdiction who have been in close contact with a person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 (based on a positive viral COVID-19 test result) are required to quarantine themselves and follow the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s instructions for self-quarantine, unless they meet exemption criteria, as specified in this Order.

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

