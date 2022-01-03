City Hall Scoop

Water Main Break Update

January 3, 2022

Water Division ​has resolved the water main break on the 1200 block of Monterey Rd, between Windsor Place and Fairview Ave, and full water pressure has been restored​ as of 12:30 am.  Because of the water interruption to perform the main break repair it is common for residents in the area to experience discolored water and/or air in the water that makes the water look white or “milky”.  It is recommended to run the water tap for up to a minute to resolve these issues, if further assistance is required please call the Police Department non-emergency number (626) 403-7297 so staff can be dispatched to assist you.

