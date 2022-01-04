Aerial Inspections in South Pasadena

Over the next few weeks, Southern California Edison (SCE) will be conducting aerial inspections across South Pasadena utilizing drones and/or helicopters. SCE inspectors are using drones and helicopters to inspect equipment in hard-to-reach areas and from difficult angles, including electrical assets, structures and right-of-ways that support SCE assets. These inspections are just one part of SCE’s broader wildfire prevention and mitigation program focusing on keeping communities like South Pasadena safe. The amount of time it takes to conduct aerial inspections varies. For more information on these efforts, please see this article: Drones, Helicopters Help Mitigate Wildfires From the Sky.

