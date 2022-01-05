COVID-19 Update

Over the New Year holiday, the State of California lowered the threshold for what is considered a Mega Event:

Events including 500 participants or more are considered Indoor Mega Events (prior threshold was 1.000)

Events including 5,000 participants or more are considered Outdoor Mega Events (prior threshold was 10,000)

This means that all the state requirements for Mega Events now apply to these smaller events, such as checking for proof of full vaccination or recent negative test. Please review the state requirements. The State asks venues to comply immediately, but must be in full compliance by no later than January 15, 2022.

Our LA County Health Officer Order will be updated soon to include this change and will be sent out.

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

