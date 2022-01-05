City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

COVID-19 Updates

maryjerejian1998

no comments

January 5, 2022

The COVID-19 Exposure Management Plan Guidance in Early Care and Education Sites has been updated as of 1.4.22.  Recent changes include:

  • Updated quarantine, testing, and masking guidance for persons exposed to COVID-19 in ECE facilities to align with new California Department of Public Health isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public.  
  • Added a testing requirement for close contacts who are exempt from quarantine in order to remain in the ECE facility after an exposure.  

A targeted public health response to contain COVID-19 exposures at a community-level can help maximize the impact of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) COVID-19 response.  

ExposureManagementPlan_ECE .pdf

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

1/5/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: