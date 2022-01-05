COVID-19 Updates

The COVID-19 Exposure Management Plan Guidance in Early Care and Education Sites has been updated as of 1.4.22. Recent changes include:

Updated quarantine, testing, and masking guidance for persons exposed to COVID-19 in ECE facilities to align with new California Department of Public Health isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public.

Added a testing requirement for close contacts who are exempt from quarantine in order to remain in the ECE facility after an exposure.

A targeted public health response to contain COVID-19 exposures at a community-level can help maximize the impact of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) COVID-19 response.

