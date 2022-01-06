COVID-19 Update

The Responding Together at Work and in the Community Health Officer Order has been updated. Updated definitions for mega events effective as of 1/15/22. The masking requirements are effective no later than 1/17/22. Changes include:

Masks must be worn at all times while indoors at Cardrooms. Patrons may remove masks only when actively eating or drinking in designated dining areas and may not consume food or beverage while playing or gaming.

As soon as possible, but no later than January 17, 2022, employers are required to provide their employees, who work indoors and in close contact with others or the public, with and require them to wear a well-fitting medical grade mask, surgical mask or higher-level respirator, such as an N95 filtering facepiece respirator or KN95, at all times while indoors at the worksite or facility.

In alignment with the State Public Health Officer’s December 31, 2021 Order, beginning January 15, 2022, attendance thresholds are lowered to 500 attendees for Indoor Mega Events and lowered to 5,000 attendees for Outdoor Mega Events.

Recognizing the protection provided by masking while indoors and in crowded settings, there is a strong recommendation that at Mega Events, Performance Venues, Movie Theatres and Entertainment Venues, food and drink only be consumed, where possible, in designated dining areas.

Mega Events, Performance Venues, Movie Theatres and Entertainment Venues are responsible for messaging, signage, and compliance with masking requirement unless spectators/customers are actively eating or drinking.

Please see the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19: Frequently Asked Questions for information on COVID-19. Both the Health Officer Order and FAQ are attached below.

HOO_SaferReturnWorkCommunity1.6.22.pdf

FAQ.pdf

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

