Concerts Cancelled

January 10, 2022

Concerts scheduled for Jan. 16 and Feb. 6 organized by the Restoration Concerts Series are canceled due to the recent coronavirus surge. Ticketholders can receive a refund or donate the cost of the tickets to the Restoration Concerts Committee of the sponsoring nonprofit group, the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library. Or concertgoers can be guaranteed reserved seats if the events are rescheduled. Programs for the remaining performances in the 2021-22 season are at www.friendsofsopaslibrary.org/restoration-concerts. Email restorationconcerts@gmail.com for more information.

