2023 Rose Parade Design Submissions!

Individuals from around the world now have an opportunity to

lend a hand to what the City of South Pasadena’s float will

look like for the 2023 Rose Parade.



Float design concepts can now be submitted through “Direct

Message” on social media! Entry forms can be found on both Facebook and Instagram at SPRosefloat.



“While we are thoroughly enjoying our prize with our latest

entry in the Rose Parade, it’s time to pick our next entry,” said

Chris Metcalf, who handles social media for the South

Pasadena Tournament of Roses (SPTOR) Committee.



Metcalf points out that the theme for the 2023 parade has to do

with “Turning the Corner.” For more information, see the attached Press Release and instructions on how to enter!