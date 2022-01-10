2023 Rose Parade Design Submissions!

Individuals from around the world now have an opportunity to
lend a hand to what the City of South Pasadena’s float will
look like for the 2023 Rose Parade.
Float design concepts can now be submitted through “Direct
Message” on social media! Entry forms can be found on both Facebook and Instagram at SPRosefloat.
“While we are thoroughly enjoying our prize with our latest
entry in the Rose Parade, it’s time to pick our next entry,” said
Chris Metcalf, who handles social media for the South
Pasadena Tournament of Roses (SPTOR) Committee.
Metcalf points out that the theme for the 2023 parade has to do
with “Turning the Corner.” For more information, see the attached Press Release and instructions on how to enter!