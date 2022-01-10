City Welcomes Deputy City Manager

The City is proud to announce our newly hired Deputy City Manager, Domenica Megerdichian.

Domenica is experienced and skilled in city leadership and management, land management, grant writing, contracts negotiations and management, strategic planning, community and economic development, community outreach and engagement, special projects and citywide events. Domenica brings a dynamic, proactive, team-oriented and solutions based approach to her work and to the agency.

Domenica has worked for four Los Angeles-area municipalities. She most recently served as the Economic Development Manager at the City of San Gabriel, where she focused on business service, attraction and retention to stabilize and grow the local economy during COVID-19. At the City of Torrance, she served as the Management Associate and oversaw land management, focused on economic development efforts and served as liaison to the City’s Social Services Commission, Homeless Task Force, and lead the interdepartmental Economic Development team. Domenica has previously worked for the Cities of Glendale and West Hollywood in City Clerks Elections and City Council support roles while pursuing her graduate degrees.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley in Media Studies and Social Anthropology, a Master’s degree in Public Administration with a focus on Public Sector Leadership and Management from California State University, Northridge, and a Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning with a focus on Community and Economic Development from California Polytechnic University, Pomona. Most recently, Domenica completed the USC Ross Minority Program in Real Estate.

Domenica is married to a Fire/Paramedic, mom to a 2 ½ year old toddler and a 5 year old pitbull rescue, and is raising her family in the San Fernando Valley.

