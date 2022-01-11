Updated Vaccine Information

The following documents and webpages have been updated to include information regarding CDC’s latest booster dose changes:
- COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility table – summarizes eligible ages for primary, additional and booster doses for FDA approved/authorized COVID-19 vaccines.
- COVID-19 Vaccine: When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated webpage – summarizes information on what to expect after and the benefits of being fully vaccinated.
- COVID-19 Vaccine: How to Get Vaccinated webpage – booster dose and immunocompromised sections are updated.
- COVID-19 Vaccines Booster Doses table – summarizes booster dose schedule for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine dose recipients.
- COVID-19: Doses for People Who are Immunocompromised table – an additional primary (3rd) dose is strongly recommended for people age 5 and older with moderately or severely weakened immune systems.
Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/