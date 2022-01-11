COVID-19 Updates

City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

January 11, 2022

The Los Angeles County Responding Together at Work and In the Community Health Officer Order has been updated.  Please note that the updated definitions for mega events were effective as of 1/15/22 and the masking requirement is effective no later than 1/17/22. 

2022.01.10_HOO_Beyond the Blueprint_winter_IsolationQuarantine.pdf

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

1/11/22

