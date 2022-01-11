COVID-19 Updates

The Los Angeles County Responding Together at Work and In the Community Health Officer Order has been updated. Please note that the updated definitions for mega events were effective as of 1/15/22 and the masking requirement is effective no later than 1/17/22.
- Isolation and Quarantine Requirements are revised to mainly align with the State Public Health Officer’s revised Guidance for Local Health Jurisdictions on Isolation and Quarantine for the General Public, released on January 8, 2022. This guidance does NOT apply to healthcare personnel in any setting or emergency services personnel. See AFL-21-08.7. This guidance does NOT apply to TK-12 Schools. See Appendix T1 & T2. In the workplace, employers are subject to the Cal/OSHA COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS) or in some workplaces the Cal/OSHA Aerosol Transmissible Diseases (ATD) Standard (PDF), and should consult those regulations for additional applicable requirements.
2022.01.10_HOO_Beyond the Blueprint_winter_IsolationQuarantine.pdf
Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/
1/11/22