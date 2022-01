COVID-19 vaccine webpages have been updated with the latest information and resources.

The “After you get a vaccine” webpage is now called “Vaccine Side Effects” (English, Spanish)

The “When you’ve been fully vaccinated” webpage is now called “Once You Are Vaccinated” (English, Spanish)

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

1/18/22