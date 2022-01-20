Calling All Kids to Vote for the California Young Reader Medal

It’s that time of year again, when kids get to vote for the California Young Reader Medal (CYRM) book nominees! The CYRM program, established in 1974, introduces young readers in California to a variety of book genres and formats, gives them an opportunity to honor their favorite books and authors, and develops and cultivates a love of reading. Children and teens are invited to read the nominated books and vote for their favorite. Copies of all the 2022 nominated books are available in physical and ebook formats for check out. Visit the CYRM book display in the Children’s Room at the Library. The last day to vote is Wednesday, March 30 and voting forms are available at the Children’s Reference Desk.

