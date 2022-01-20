City Hall Scoop

January 20, 2022

The City of South Pasadena Office of the City Manager is conducting an analysis on all current Commissions and Boards, which will be presented to the City Council for further discussion in the coming month. The City encourages community input on this topic in order to include the valuable feedback of our residents and stakeholders as we continue our analysis. Scan the QR code to participate in our survey, or visit our website’s Community Input on Commissions page to learn more.

After finishing the survey, you will find information regarding another opportunity to provide feedback at a Community Input Discussion via Zoom that will be taking place on January 26, 2022.

Thank you all for participating in these efforts! If you have any questions, contact our Management Analyst, Mary Jerejian by emailing MJerejian@southpasadenaca.gov.

