Cleanup at 2040 Marengo Ave.

Updates provided by our team regarding the high winds this weekend:

WCA and Police Department have confirmed that Pasadena Ave. at Arroyo Verde has been cleared and open to motorists. WCA is addressing a tree down on hillside across from 1884 Peterson Ave. Arroyo Seco Driving is closed until further notice.

Thank you to all of our residents for trusting our wonderful team!

1/23/22