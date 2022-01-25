City Hall Scoop

Community Input on Commissions

January 25, 2022

The City of South Pasadena Office of the City Manager is conducting an analysis on all current Commissions, which will be presented to the City Council for further discussion in the coming months. In order to ensure continued effectiveness and impact of these valuable advisory boards, the City welcomes community input on this topic.

Don’t forget to participate in our Community Input Discussion on Commissions tomorrow at 6 pm! If you have not already, please also participate in our survey that will be closing on January 28, 2022 at 5 pm.

