Lunar New Year Drive Thru Celebration

January 25, 2022

The City of South Pasadena Senior Center, in partnership with the South Pasadena Chinese‐American Club, will host a drive‐by lunch event in celebration of the Lunar New Year on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.


Adults ages 55 and over can sign up to receive a free lunch. Advanced registration is required as space is limited. Participants will be assigned a time slot to drive by the front of the Senior Center, located at 1102 Oxley St., to receive their meal. The deadline to register is Monday, January 31, 2022.


For more information or to make a reservation, please call the South Pasadena Senior Center at (626) 403‐7360.

