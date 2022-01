Please share the COVID-19 Vaccines: What Teens Need to Know and COVID-19 Vaccines: What Teens in Foster Care Need to Know with teens and parents/guardians of teens. This document gives information such as who can get the vaccine, safety, where to get it, and other pertinent information.

VaccineFacts_Teens.pdf

VaccineFacts_TeensFC.pdf

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

1/26/22