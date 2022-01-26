City Hall Scoop

Press Release: Commercial Burglary Arrest

January 26, 2022

See the attached Press Release regarding a Commercial Burglary Arrest on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to call the South Pasadena Police Department at (626) 403-7270 or leave an anonymous tip by calling “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-8477.

1/26/22

