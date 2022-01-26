Press Release: Commercial Burglary Arrest

<object class="wp-block-file__embed" data="https://cityhallscoop.files.wordpress.com/2022/01/press-release-commercial-burglary-012622.pdf" type="application/pdf" style="width:100%;height:600px" aria-label="Embed of <strong>press-release-commercial-burglary-012622press-release-commercial-burglary-012622Download
See the attached Press Release regarding a Commercial Burglary Arrest on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to call the South Pasadena Police Department at (626) 403-7270 or leave an anonymous tip by calling “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-8477.
