Mortgage Relief Workshop with State Senator Portantino

State Senator Anthony Portantino is hosting a workshop in partnership with the California Housing Finance Agency to provide constituents with more information on the California Mortgage Relief Program. The pandemic has created many challenges for California families and the state has launched the California Mortgage Relief Program to provide a one-time grant to qualified homeowners who have fallen behind on their housing payments. The workshop will provide more information about the grant and will take place on February 10, 2022 at 5:00pm via Zoom.

To join the workshop, please visit the following Zoom link: https://casen.zoom.us/j/89029109436.

2/7/22